SIIC Environment Holdings Updates on Securities Movements

November 06, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

SIIC Environment Holdings (SG:BHK) has released an update.

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. has submitted its monthly return for the period ending October 31, 2024, highlighting recent movements in its securities as listed on the Hong Kong Exchange. This update provides investors with crucial insights into the company’s current equity status, potentially influencing stock market dynamics.

