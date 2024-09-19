Signing Up for Social Security in 2025? You Need to Know These 3 Things.

Applying for Social Security is one of the biggest retirement decisions you'll make. For some, it's their sole or primary source of income in their later years. Even for those with personal savings, it often has a substantial effect on their quality of life.

While most people understand the basics of benefits, there are plenty of finicky rules that could result in delayed checks or less money than you anticipated. Here are three things every 2025 Social Security applicant needs to know before they claim.

1. How much you'll get from Social Security

You can estimate your Social Security benefit by creating a my Social Security account. After you've logged in, you'll find a benefit estimator tool that can tell you approximately what your checks will be at every possible claiming age between 62 and 70. This relies on assumptions about your future earnings, which may not always be accurate. But if you plan to apply in the next year, it's probably pretty close.

It's worth checking this out before you apply so you know what to expect when the checks start coming in. Your age at application dictates how much you get from the program per month.

You must wait until your full retirement age (FRA) to get the full benefit you've earned based on your work history. That's 66 to 67 for today's workers. Your my Social Security account should tell you what yours is. Claiming under this age reduces benefits up to 30% for those who apply immediately at 62. You can also delay benefits past your FRA and continue growing checks by up to 32%. You'll qualify for your largest checks at age 70.

For many, delaying Social Security results in a larger lifetime benefit. However, it may not be feasible if you lack other sources of retirement income or you have a short life expectancy. You must ultimately decide the claiming age that's best for you, taking all of these factors into account. If you weren't previously aware of how your claiming age would affect your checks, take some time to consider whether you're actually ready to claim in 2025.

2. When to apply

It takes time to process a Social Security application, so you need to make sure you get yours in soon enough to avoid gaps in your income. You can apply up to four months in advance of when you plan to claim, and it's worth taking advantage of this window in case you have any hiccups with your application that need time to resolve.

If you plan to claim immediately at 62, you need to be especially careful. You don't actually become eligible for benefits until you're 62 for the entire month. Those who are born on the first or the second of a month qualify as being 62 for the whole month. But if you were born on any other date, you aren't eligible until the month after your birthday.

You also need to keep in mind that the government pays Social Security benefits in the month after the month they are due. So if you turn 62 on March 15, 2025, you won't be eligible for benefits until April 2025 and you won't get your first check until May 2025. Plan accordingly so you aren't left without a means of paying your bills until your first check comes through.

3. What you need to apply

You can speed up your Social Security application by making sure you have all the necessary information and documents ready in advance. These include:

Your Social Security number

Your original birth certificate or proof of U.S. citizenship or resident alien status

Your W-2 or self-employed tax return from the past year

Your military service papers if you served before 1968

Details of your marriage (and divorce) if you plan to claim an (ex)spousal benefit

If you don't have all the documents you need, contact the Social Security Administration. It may be able to help you in locating the missing information. Again, don't wait until the last minute to file your application. If issues come up, that could delay your first check. Respond promptly to any Social Security Administration requests for information so you can get approved as quickly as possible.

