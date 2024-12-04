Signify downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays

Barclays analyst James Winchester downgraded Signify (SFFYF) to Underweight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 18, down from EUR 29. The firm sees downside to revenue, margins and free cash flow in 2025 and 2026 as well as limited room for new capital allocation policies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SFFYF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.