Signet Jewelers reports Q3 adjusted EPS 24c, consensus 33c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.3B, consensus $1.37B. Q3 SSS were down 0.7% to Q3 of FY24. “The Signet team delivered Q3 results within our expectations, reflecting a nearly 3-point sequential improvement in same store sales. New fashion merchandise, which carries a higher transaction value, and continued recovery in engagement, combined to maintain both average transaction value and merchandise margin in a competitive environment. Our updated FY25 guidance reflects further integration challenges in Blue Nile and James Allen, leadership transition costs, and the accretive impact from the early completion of preferred shares redemption,” said COO and CFO Joan Hilson.

