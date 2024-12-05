Signet Jewelers reports Q3 adjusted EPS 24c, consensus 33c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.3B, consensus $1.37B. Q3 SSS were down 0.7% to Q3 of FY24. “The Signet team delivered Q3 results within our expectations, reflecting a nearly 3-point sequential improvement in same store sales. New fashion merchandise, which carries a higher transaction value, and continued recovery in engagement, combined to maintain both average transaction value and merchandise margin in a competitive environment. Our updated FY25 guidance reflects further integration challenges in Blue Nile and James Allen, leadership transition costs, and the accretive impact from the early completion of preferred shares redemption,” said COO and CFO Joan Hilson.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SIG:
- Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Signet Jewelers price target raised to $110 from $105 at Wells Fargo
- Signet Jewelers Announces Leadership Transition Plan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.