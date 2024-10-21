Signet Jewelers Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Signet Jewelers ( (SIG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Signet Jewelers Limited announces a transition as Oded Edelman, Chief Digital Innovation Officer, prepares to step down by February 1, 2025. During the transition period, Edelman will remain to support his successor, Corinne Bentzen, a former CEO at The Company Store. Despite ending his role, Edelman will continue to receive his current salary and benefits, with specific stipulations regarding bonuses and incentive plans. The agreement also updates confidentiality and non-interference terms.

