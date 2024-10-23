News & Insights

Signal Gold and NexGold Expand Financing to $17 Million

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Signal Gold and NexGold have announced an oversubscription and increased size of their financing deal, raising it to $17 million. This move supports a strategic plan where NexGold will acquire all shares of Signal to advance their gold projects in Canada. The funds will be used for debt retirement, project exploration, and other corporate purposes.

