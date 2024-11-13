News & Insights

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Reports Strong First Half Results

November 13, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc (JP:6088) has released an update.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. has reported a strong performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with a notable revenue rise of 18% year-on-year to ¥12,558 million. The company also saw significant growth in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting a robust financial position. With a planned two-for-one stock split, SIGMAXYZ Holdings aims to enhance shareholder value.

TipRanks
