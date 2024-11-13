SIGMAXYZ Holdings Reports Strong First Half Results

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc (JP:6088) has released an update.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. has reported a strong performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with a notable revenue rise of 18% year-on-year to ¥12,558 million. The company also saw significant growth in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting a robust financial position. With a planned two-for-one stock split, SIGMAXYZ Holdings aims to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:6088 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.