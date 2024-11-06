Sigma Healthcare and Chemist Warehouse Merger Approved

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (AU:SIG) has released an update.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd and Chemist Warehouse have been given the green light for their merger by the ACCC, provided certain conditions are met. The ACCC believes the merger won’t significantly reduce competition, thanks to existing competitive forces in the pharmacy supply chain, including other wholesalers and retail competitors. This decision underscores the ongoing dynamic competition in the market, ensuring consumers continue to have diverse options.

