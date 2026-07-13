SIGI Near 52-Week High: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI closed at $95.93 on Friday, near its 52-week high of $100.40. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation. The stock is trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $90.07 and $83.22, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



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SIGI is an Outperformer

Shares of Selective Insurance have gained 9.3% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.2%.



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Selective Insurance has outperformed its peers, including NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and RLI Corp. RLI. Shares of NMIH and WRB have gained 7.8% and 3.9%, respectively, while RLI has lost 14.4% in the past year.

SIGI’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Selective Insurance’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.50 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3.1%. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 13.3% and 3.1%, respectively, from the 2026 estimates.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment for SIGI

Two of the five analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for both 2026 and 2027 over the past 30 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

SIGI’s Favorable Return on Equity

Return on equity in the trailing-12 months was 13.7%, better than the industry average of 7.4%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Factors Favoring SIGI Stock

SIGI continues to prioritize underwriting profitability over aggressive premium growth. Strong performance in the Excess & Surplus (“E&S”) segment, with a combined ratio of 89.5% in first-quarter 2026, and improved Personal Lines profitability, with a combined ratio of 92.8%, highlights the benefits of disciplined underwriting and selective risk retention. Management is selectively retaining its best-performing accounts while reducing exposure to underperforming businesses.



SIGI continues to raise renewal rates to address elevated loss-cost trends. The company achieved renewal price increases of nearly 10% in general liability over the past seven quarters, well above industry averages. In commercial auto liability, it witnessed pure price increases of almost 12% in the first quarter. Management believes these rate increases position the company to offset social inflation and improve long-term underwriting profitability.



Selective Insurance is steadily expanding its Standard Commercial Lines business toward a near-national footprint, now operating in 36 states and the District of Columbia. This growth is driven by an agent-based model with around 1,680 partners across 2,940 offices, supporting geographic diversification and more stable, cycle-resilient premium growth.



Higher net investment income continues to support earnings growth. After-tax net investment income increased 18% year over year in the first quarter, benefiting from favorable yields and a conservatively positioned investment portfolio. Selective Insurance expects after-tax net investment income of $465 million in 2026. Strong and reliable returns from its growing fixed-income portfolio, supported by higher returns from its short-term investments, are likely to drive the metric.



Selective Insurance is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence and technology capabilities to enhance underwriting, claims processing and risk management. AI tools have already processed more than 0.5 million claims-related documents, while a significant portion of the company's 2026 strategic technology spending is focused on improving risk selection and pricing accuracy.



Selective Insurance continues to return capital through dividends and repurchases while keeping flexibility for underwriting and investment opportunities. The company continues to prioritize profitable growth and aims to return 20-25% of earnings to shareholders through dividends.

Conclusion

While Selective Insurance remains well-positioned to gain from strong renewals, favorable E&S lines marketplace conditions and higher income earned on fixed-income securities portfolio, challenges facing the company, such as exposure to catastrophe losses, rising competition and social inflation, can drive earnings volatility.



SIGI should benefit from favorable growth estimates, higher ROE, optimistic analyst sentiment and prudent capital deployment.

Coupled with an impressive dividend history, solid growth projections, favorable ROE and optimistic analyst sentiment, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Selective Insurance also has a VGM Score of A. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers. Its impressive dividend history as well as attractive valuations are other positives. Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.