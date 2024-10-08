News & Insights

SIGA Technologies Inks Agreement To Supply TPOXX In Morocco

October 08, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) announced Tuesday that it entered into an agreement to supply TPOXX (tecovirimat) in Morocco. This agreement marks SIGA's first commercial sale of TPOXX in the African continent.

The contract was executed in response to a request from the Ministry of Health in Morocco to make the therapy available in the country and help prepare and protect its citizens against any potential mpox outbreak.

Tecovirimat is an antiviral medicine approved in the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of smallpox and authorized in the EU and the UK for the treatment of smallpox, mpox (monkeypox), cowpox, and vaccinia complications.

It has also been available in Africa through clinical trials and as part of the World Health Organization's emergency use access protocol.

