News & Insights

Stocks

SIG plc Completes Tender Offer for Senior Notes

October 23, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SIG plc (GB:SHI) has released an update.

SIG plc has successfully concluded its tender offer for its €300 million 5.25% senior secured notes due 2026, with €286.5 million worth of notes tendered and accepted for purchase. The company plans to settle the purchase by October 25, 2024, leaving €13.5 million in outstanding notes. This move is part of a broader financial strategy that includes the issuance of new 9.75% senior secured notes due in 2029.

For further insights into GB:SHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.