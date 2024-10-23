SIG plc Completes Tender Offer for Senior Notes

SIG plc (GB:SHI) has released an update.

SIG plc has successfully concluded its tender offer for its €300 million 5.25% senior secured notes due 2026, with €286.5 million worth of notes tendered and accepted for purchase. The company plans to settle the purchase by October 25, 2024, leaving €13.5 million in outstanding notes. This move is part of a broader financial strategy that includes the issuance of new 9.75% senior secured notes due in 2029.

