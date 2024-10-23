News & Insights

Stocks

SIFCO Industries Secures New Credit Facility Agreement

October 23, 2024 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SIFCO Industries ( (SIF) ) has issued an update.

On October 17, 2024, SIFCO Industries, Inc. and its subsidiary Quality Aluminum Forge secured a new three-year, $20 million revolving credit facility and a $3 million term loan from Siena Lending Group. This new agreement, which also includes a $2.5 million letter of credit subfacility, replaces the previous credit facility with JP Morgan Chase Bank, streamlining the company’s financial structure.

Find detailed analytics on SIF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.