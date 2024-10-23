SIFCO Industries Secures New Credit Facility Agreement

SIFCO Industries ( (SIF) ) has issued an update.

On October 17, 2024, SIFCO Industries, Inc. and its subsidiary Quality Aluminum Forge secured a new three-year, $20 million revolving credit facility and a $3 million term loan from Siena Lending Group. This new agreement, which also includes a $2.5 million letter of credit subfacility, replaces the previous credit facility with JP Morgan Chase Bank, streamlining the company’s financial structure.

