Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Reports Promising Test Results

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. has reported promising test mining results at its La Guitarra mine in Mexico, achieving daily throughput rates exceeding expectations. The company expects to begin commercial production by the end of the year, with ongoing improvements in silver and gold recoveries.

