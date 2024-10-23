Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Reports Promising Test Results

News & Insights

October 23, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. (TSE:SM) has released an update.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. has reported promising test mining results at its La Guitarra mine in Mexico, achieving daily throughput rates exceeding expectations. The company expects to begin commercial production by the end of the year, with ongoing improvements in silver and gold recoveries.

