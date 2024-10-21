News & Insights

Sierra Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 74c, consensus 73c

October 21, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Reports Q3 Improved net interest income by $0.6M, or 2%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. Maintained strong net interest margin of 3.66%, as compared to 3.69% in the prior linked quarter. “We are happy to share our third quarter results, which demonstrate our entire team’s commitment to providing fantastic service to our customers and communities,” stated Kevin McPhaill, CEO and President. “While the current interest rate environment still presents the banking industry with unique challenges, our teams continue to improve profitability and grow loans and deposits. They are consistently finding opportunities to both bring new customers on board and strengthen our existing relationships. I speak for our entire team of dedicated bankers when I say we are proud of our results, we remain committed to excellent service, and we are incredibly excited about our future!” concluded Mr. McPhaill.

