Sienna Resources Announces Private Placement Initiative

Sienna Resources (TSE:SIE) has released an update.

Sienna Resources Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $250,000 for its Canadian projects, as the junior resource market shows signs of recovery. The funds will be directed towards ongoing projects in Ontario and Saskatchewan, marking a strategic move for the company’s growth.

