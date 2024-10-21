News & Insights

Sienna Resources Announces Private Placement Initiative

October 21, 2024 — 02:28 pm EDT

Sienna Resources (TSE:SIE) has released an update.

Sienna Resources Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $250,000 for its Canadian projects, as the junior resource market shows signs of recovery. The funds will be directed towards ongoing projects in Ontario and Saskatchewan, marking a strategic move for the company’s growth.

