News & Insights

Markets

Siemens Healthineers Q3 Results Rise; Confirms FY24 Outlook

July 31, 2024 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income grew 5 percent to 472 million euros from last year's 451 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.42 euro, higher than 0.40 euro a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.52 euro, compared to 0.55 euro last year.

Adjusted EBIT grew 9 percent from last year to 825 million euros, and margin improved to 15.2 percent from 14.6 percent a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter increased 4.3 percent to 5.42 billion euros from 5.20 billion euros in the prior year. Comparable revenues also increased 4.3 percent, despite continued order delays in China.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its expectation of comparable revenue growth of between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.10 euros and 2.30 euros.

The company sees comparable revenue growth between 5.0 percent and 7.0 percent excluding revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.