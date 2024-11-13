Siemens Energy: Strong Q4 and Ambitious Future Targets

Siemens Energy Ag ( (SMEGF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Siemens Energy Ag presented to its investors.

Siemens Energy AG is a global leader in energy technology, offering products and services across sectors such as gas services, grid technologies, and sustainable energy systems, known for its active role in the energy transition. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, Siemens Energy achieved its annual goals with robust order intake and improved operational performance, setting ambitious targets for 2028. Key highlights include a 42.3% increase in orders to €15.0 billion, driven by significant growth in Grid Technologies and Gas Services, and a revenue rise of 16.6% to €9.7 billion. Despite a net loss of €254 million, the company narrowed its losses compared to the previous year, and all segments showed profit improvements. Looking forward, Siemens Energy anticipates continued favorable market conditions and aims for a revenue growth of 8% to 10% in fiscal year 2025, with a focus on profitable growth and reaching break-even in net income.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.