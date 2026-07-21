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Siemens Agrees To Acquire Defacto Technologies For Undisclosed Terms

July 21, 2026 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Defacto Technologies, a privately held electronic design automation (EDA) software company active in the register-transfer level (RTL) design field focused on automated system-on-a-chip (SoC) design creation and integration. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition further expands Siemens' EDA portfolio with capabilities that help customers manage growing SoC complexity through automated SoC design creation, earlier implementation assessment and integrated verification.

Defacto Technologies' technology complements Siemens' existing EDA solutions by extending end-to-end continuity across the SoC design lifecycle, from early design creation through downstream implementation, verification and signoff.

The combined offering supports advanced design workflows, enabling automation across connectivity, timing constraints and power intent process flows.

Manual SoC assembly processes are increasingly time-consuming and error-prone, driving demand for automation earlier in the RTL design phase.

Defacto Technologies' technology addresses this challenge by automating SoC assembly, design restructuring and power intent management using a unified, persistent design database.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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