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Sidus Space Appoints Alan Khalili As CFO

July 24, 2026 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU), a space and defense technology company, on Friday appointed Alan Khalili as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 27.

Khalili will take over from John Burke, who served as interim CFO during the company's transition period.

Khalili has more than 20 years of executive financial leadership experience across the space, satellite and technology sectors.

On June 1, Adarsh Parekh resigned as CFO, effective June 1, to pursue a different role in a different geography and John Burke was appointed interim CFO.

Sidus Space is currenlty trading 1.26% lesser at $1.9650 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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