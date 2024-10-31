Sidus Space announces communication upgrade for LizzieSat platform

Sidus Space (SIDU) announced a strategic communication upgrade for its LizzieSat platform, integrating Iridium-enabled technology into future satellites to deliver low-latency data capabilities from space. This upgrade leverages the Iridium satellite constellation to provide real-time, direct-to-satellite phone messaging for a range of time-sensitive applications, including environmental monitoring, disaster response and maritime security. Powered by Sidus’ proprietary AI-driven FeatherEdge processor, the Iridium-enabled communication system positions Sidus as the only provider of small-form, rapid data transmission services in the commercial space market. By minimizing reliance on traditional communication infrastructure, this solution provides uninterrupted data flow, even during network outages. The advanced system also offers geofencing capabilities for data targeting to specific regions, while also enabling personnel on the ground to query LizzieSat directly for real-time updates and customized information using its sensor suite.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SIDU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.