Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Announces Board Reshuffle

May 31, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6990) has released an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Dr. WANG Jingyi as an executive director and Mr. LAI Degui and Mr. WAN Peng as supervisors, effective May 31, 2024. Following these departures, Ms. LIAO Yihong has been elected as the new chairperson of the Supervisory Committee, while Mr. LAI Degui is nominated for the role of non-executive director, pending shareholder approval. The company will also propose amendments to its Articles of Association at the upcoming AGM to reflect these changes.

