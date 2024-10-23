News & Insights

Sichuan Expressway Unveils Board and Committee Structure

October 23, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The company has also established four key committees—Audit, Strategic, Nomination, and Remuneration and Appraisal—to enhance governance. This structured leadership aims to strategically navigate the financial markets and steer the company towards growth.

