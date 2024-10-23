Sichuan Expressway Unveils Board and Committee Structure

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The company has also established four key committees—Audit, Strategic, Nomination, and Remuneration and Appraisal—to enhance governance. This structured leadership aims to strategically navigate the financial markets and steer the company towards growth.

