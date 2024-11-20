Sichuan Expressway Co. Appoints New Directors

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Co. announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting, where shareholders approved the appointments of Mr. Yang Shaojun as a non-executive director and Ms. Mao Yurong as an executive director. The meeting, chaired by Chairman Luo Zuyi, was attended by 576 shareholders and proxies, representing over 58% of voting shares. This development marks a significant step in the company’s governance structure.

