News & Insights

Stocks

Sichuan Expressway Co. Appoints New Directors

November 20, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sichuan Expressway Co. announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting, where shareholders approved the appointments of Mr. Yang Shaojun as a non-executive director and Ms. Mao Yurong as an executive director. The meeting, chaired by Chairman Luo Zuyi, was attended by 576 shareholders and proxies, representing over 58% of voting shares. This development marks a significant step in the company’s governance structure.

For further insights into HK:0107 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEXHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.