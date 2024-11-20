Sichuan Expressway Co. Appoints New Directors

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sichuan Expressway Co. announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting, where shareholders approved the appointments of Mr. Yang Shaojun as a non-executive director and Ms. Mao Yurong as an executive director. The meeting, chaired by Chairman Luo Zuyi, was attended by 576 shareholders and proxies, representing over 58% of voting shares. This development marks a significant step in the company’s governance structure.
For further insights into HK:0107 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.