Sichuan Expressway Co Announces Key Board Changes

October 23, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Sichuan Expressway Co (HK:0107) has released an update.

Sichuan Expressway Co has announced significant board changes as Mr. Wu Xinhua resigns as Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman, with Mr. Yang Shaojun and Ms. Mao Yurong nominated for new director roles. These changes are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming general meeting. The company appreciates Mr. Wu’s contributions during his tenure.

