Sichuan Baicha Baidao Announces Special Dividend Payout

December 06, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2555) has released an update.

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced a special dividend of RMB0.36 per share, amounting to a total of RMB531,948,330, to be distributed from the company’s own funds. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on January 24, 2025, with payments in RMB for H shareholders and in Hong Kong dollars for others, based on prevailing exchange rates. Interested investors must ensure their share registration is completed by January 7, 2025, to be eligible.

