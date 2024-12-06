Sichuan Baicha Baidao Announces Special Dividend Payout

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2555) has released an update.

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced a special dividend of RMB0.36 per share, amounting to a total of RMB531,948,330, to be distributed from the company’s own funds. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on January 24, 2025, with payments in RMB for H shareholders and in Hong Kong dollars for others, based on prevailing exchange rates. Interested investors must ensure their share registration is completed by January 7, 2025, to be eligible.

