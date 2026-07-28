Markets

SIA Group Posts Loss In Q1

July 28, 2026 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines Group (C6L.SI) reported a first quarter net loss of S$76 million compared to profit of S$186.1 million, a year ago. The company posted a loss per share, in cents, of 2.4 compared to profit of 6.1, prior year. Operating profit declined to S$105.5 million from S$404.5 million. The company said decline in operating profit was driven by the sharp jump of S$991 million in net fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict.

The SIA Group achieved revenue of S$5.71 billion during the first quarter, an increase of 19.3% year-on-year, on strong demand and a 12% increase in passenger yields. Passenger revenue was up 18.6% to S$4.58 billion.

Shares of Singapore Airlines are trading at S$7.77 on the Singapore Exchange, up 0.78%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.