SIA Engineering Eyes Expansion with Chinese Partnership

SIA Engineering Co (SG:S59) has released an update.

SIA Engineering Company has entered into a Framework Agreement with Xiamen Iport Group to potentially invest in Arport Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering in Fujian, China. This strategic move aims to expand Arport AME’s maintenance services by leveraging SIAEC’s expertise and Iport Group’s infrastructure. The collaboration is still in its early stages, with definitive agreements yet to be finalized.

