Si6 Metals Strengthens Leadership for Global Exploration

Si6 Metals Limited has announced key updates in its Board and Management team to enhance leadership for its diverse global exploration projects. Dr. Paul Woolrich has been appointed as Acting Non-Executive Chairman, while Mr. Elvis Mosweu becomes a Non-Executive Director, focusing on maximizing the value of Botswana operations. The company also reaffirms its experienced geological team to drive exploration efforts in Australia and Brazil, aiming to unlock shareholder value.

