Si6 Metals Limited Director Jim Malone Steps Down

Si6 Metals Limited has announced that Jim Malone has ceased to be a director of the company as of May 28, 2024. Malone’s final director’s interest notice revealed that he was the registered holder of 25 million Performance Rights. No further interests in securities or contracts were disclosed in the notice.

