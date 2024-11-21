Shyft Group CFO Jon Douyard resigns

The Shyft Group (SHYF) announced that Jon Douyard has resigned as CFO to pursue another professional opportunity outside the industry. He will continue to serve as CFO until December 31 to ensure a smooth transition. Shyft’s Board of Directors is commencing a comprehensive search for a new CFO, supported by a leading, independent executive search firm. The company is considering both internal and external succession candidates.

