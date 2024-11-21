Shyft Group Announces CFO Jonathan Douyard’s Resignation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shyft Group ( (SHYF) ) has issued an announcement.

The Shyft Group, a leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, announced the resignation of CFO Jonathan Douyard, effective December 31, 2024, as he pursues a new career opportunity. The company has initiated a search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Douyard’s leadership was praised for instilling financial discipline and driving growth, leaving Shyft well-positioned for future success.

