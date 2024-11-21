News & Insights

Shyft Group Announces CFO Jonathan Douyard’s Resignation

November 21, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Shyft Group ( (SHYF) ) has issued an announcement.

The Shyft Group, a leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, announced the resignation of CFO Jonathan Douyard, effective December 31, 2024, as he pursues a new career opportunity. The company has initiated a search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Douyard’s leadership was praised for instilling financial discipline and driving growth, leaving Shyft well-positioned for future success.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
