Shyft Group Announces CFO Jonathan Douyard’s Resignation

Shyft Group has issued an announcement.
The Shyft Group, a leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, announced the resignation of CFO Jonathan Douyard, effective December 31, 2024, as he pursues a new career opportunity. The company has initiated a search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Douyard’s leadership was praised for instilling financial discipline and driving growth, leaving Shyft well-positioned for future success.
