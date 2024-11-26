News & Insights

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Starts Phase 2 Trial for Glioblastoma

November 26, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( (SHPH) ).

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has initiated patient enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for Ropidoxuridine, aimed at treating aggressive glioblastoma, at the UVA Cancer Center. This trial, also conducted at other renowned cancer centers, involves 40 patients to establish an optimal dose before expanding to 54 participants. Ropidoxuridine, a radiation sensitizer with FDA Orphan Drug Designation, shows promise in increasing survival rates and improving life quality for patients, offering a significant market opportunity as radiation therapy usage grows.

