News & Insights

Stocks
SHPH

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals prices $4.5M at-the-market offering at $1.525 per share

October 29, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) announced the pricing of its “reasonable best efforts” public offering with a health-care focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of up to 2,950,820 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 2,950,820 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.525 per share and accompanying warrant, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.40 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the lead placement agent for the Offering and Boustead Securities, LLC is acting as a co-placement agent for the Offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.