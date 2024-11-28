News & Insights

Shunten International Reports Decline in Revenue and Profit

November 28, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:0932) has released an update.

Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd. reported a decline in revenue and profit for the six months ending September 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in their health and beauty supplements business. The company’s adjusted net profit, which excludes unrealized changes in investment property values, also saw a significant drop compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company aims to provide a clearer view of its operational performance by focusing on adjusted metrics.

