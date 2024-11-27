Shui On Land Announces Delay in Restructuring Circular

Shui On Land (HK:0272) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shui On Land Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a proposed restructuring involving major and connected transactions among its project companies. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted a waiver allowing the company until November 29, 2024, to finalize and distribute the circular. This move is part of establishing a limited partnership and transferring equity within project companies.

For further insights into HK:0272 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.