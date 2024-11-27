Shui On Land Announces Delay in Restructuring Circular

Shui On Land (HK:0272) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shui On Land Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a proposed restructuring involving major and connected transactions among its project companies. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted a waiver allowing the company until November 29, 2024, to finalize and distribute the circular. This move is part of establishing a limited partnership and transferring equity within project companies.
For further insights into HK:0272 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.