Shui On Land Announces Delay in Restructuring Circular

November 27, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Shui On Land (HK:0272) has released an update.

Shui On Land Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a proposed restructuring involving major and connected transactions among its project companies. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted a waiver allowing the company until November 29, 2024, to finalize and distribute the circular. This move is part of establishing a limited partnership and transferring equity within project companies.

