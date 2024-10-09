Should You Retire in Wisconsin?

When you think of Wisconsin, it's hard not to picture loads of cheese, cozy log cabins, and Green Bay Packers fans decked out in green and gold. But retiring there? Believe it or not, the Badger State was ranked as the 10th best state for retirees, based on a Motley Fool survey.

While it's not the cheapest place in which to live, Wisconsin could be a good match if affordability is a priority. Let's see how Wisconsin stacks up on the factors that matter most to retirees.

First off, let's talk about the cost of living in Wisconsin. According to World Population Review, it's 5% below the national average. Transportation and grocery costs are slightly lower than what you'll find across the country.

Housing, in particular, is where you'll really trim some fat, with the typical home price in Wisconsin recently coming in at around $313,952 -- about 14% below the national average. However, certain cities, like Brookfield, might come with a higher price tag. As for car insurance, it's not too bad, either, averaging $2,346 annually, which is $671 below average.

Wondering about healthcare? Wisconsin holds the 21st spot for elderly healthcare in the nation, according to MedicareGuide.com. It's not the highest, but it's still a strong ranking, compared to many states.

Taxes should be factored in, too. The good news is that Wisconsin is one of the 41 states that doesn't tax Social Security benefits. On the flip side, other retirement income, such as 401(k) and IRA withdrawals, is subject to state tax. Wisconsin's income tax ranges from 3.5% to 7.65%, depending on your income level. On the upside, the state doesn't have an estate tax.

Before retiring in Wisconsin, consider what matters most to you, including the weather. While it lacks Florida's or Arizona's winter warmth, Wisconsin offers beautiful lakes and waterfalls. Spending a few months there can help you decide if it can live up to the retirement lifestyle you've dreamed of.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.