Should You Retire in Washington?

If you love the outdoors, Washington might have already snuck its way onto your bucket list. Maybe it's the Cascade Mountains or national parks that caught your eye, or perhaps it's the thrill of boating, hiking, or skiing.

But retiring in Washington? That might feel like a stretch if you're unsure how far your savings will go. While Washington isn't always at the top of retirement rankings, don't cross it off your list just yet. Let's unravel the pros and cons.

Washington is one of the 41 states that don't tax Social Security benefits. Even better, income from retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s and IRAs, are tax-free, too. That means you'll have more of your retirement savings to enjoy Washington's natural beauty and your favorite outdoor activities.

How's healthcare? According to MedicareGuide.com, Washington ranks 25th in the nation for elderly healthcare. It's not the best -- but it's not the worst, either. As you check out different retirement spots, keep your eye on factors like cost, quality, and access. These are the metrics MedicareGuide uses to see how states stack up against each other.

The weather in certain parts of Washington is relatively mild year-round but can vary significantly between the western and eastern parts of the state. Washington's cost of living is a notable drawback, though, as it's about 15% above the national average, according to the World Population Review.

The typical home price in Washington was recently $614,411 -- about 69% above the national average. Renting isn't much cheaper, with an average monthly rent of $2,028 for an 835-square-foot apartment, compared to the national average of $1,739, according to RentCafe. On the flip side, you'll get a break on car insurance, which averages $1,803 per year, compared to the national average of $3,017.

It's a good idea to spend a few months there before deciding to become a Washingtonian. If you can afford it, you'll benefit from the beautiful landscapes and appealing tax perks for retirees.

