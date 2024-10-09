Should You Retire in Utah?

When you think of the best states in which to retire, places like Florida or Arizona might come to mind. But surprisingly, Utah claimed the second spot as one of the best places to retire, according to a Motley Fool survey and analysis.

Why Utah? For starters, there's the natural beauty -- think canyons, snow-capped mountains, and plenty of outdoor activities such as hiking, backpacking, and skiing. And Utah ranks as one of the happiest states in the nation, based on a WalletHub report.

If that's not enough to win you over, here are a few more factors to consider -- along with a few cons not to overlook if you're planning to retire there.

What awaits you in Utah?

Utah has plenty going for it. The Beehive State ranks high for retirees in terms of quality of life and safety. Another big plus? Healthcare. Medicare Guide ranks Utah as the 14th best state for elderly healthcare.

Taxes are a mixed bag in Utah, though. You won't have to worry about estate or inheritance tax, except for federal purposes. And the property tax for owner-occupied homes is just 0.47% -- which is one of the lowest rates in the country.

But here's the kicker: Utah is one of the few states that taxes Social Security benefits. However, it only applies to taxpayers who exceed a certain income threshold. And some retirees may qualify for a Social Security benefits credit to offset the tax burden.

Concerned about the cost of living? It's slightly higher than the national average, according to the World Population Review. Housing costs are approximately 7% higher than average, but you'll save on utilities and healthcare, which are about 6% and 10% lower, respectively.

Before making Utah your forever home, test it out first. Consider spending a few months there -- ideally through different seasons -- to get a better idea of the weather. Also, get a feel for the lifestyle and culture to see if Utah deserves a spot on your retirement short list.

