Should You Retire in South Carolina?

If you're thinking of relocating for retirement, consider South Carolina. It was recently ranked the fourth-best state to retire in by the folks at Bankrate. Beneath that top number is a mix of results. It was 33rd-best and 31st-best, respectively, in the quality and cost of healthcare and in crime, but ninth-best for weather and 17th-best for affordability. Let's take a closer look.

Per the World Population Review, South Carolina's cost of living is about 96.5% of the national average, with utilities costing a bit more than average, housing costing a bit less, and other factors, such as grocery costs, about average. The typical home price in South Carolina was recently $301,813 -- about 17% below the national average.

Car insurance, too, is on the medium side, averaging $3,133 annually, $116 above average. Of course, home prices will vary substantially depending on location, and desirable places, such as Charleston and Hilton Head Island, will command higher home prices.

South Carolina has a moderate climate, generally not getting too cold in winter. Summers can be hot, though, and there are always chances of hurricanes or flooding.

Those who enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, boating, and camping will find plenty of opportunities. Fans of cultural activities can be happy, too, especially if they live in or near bigger towns or college towns. Charleston, in particular, offers great restaurants, museums, and more.

Healthcare costs and accessibility are big concerns for many retirees. On that score, South Carolina isn't terrific, ranked 42nd-best in the nation for elderly healthcare by MedicareGuide.com.

Taxes are a different story, though. South Carolina is one of the 41 states that don't tax Social Security benefits. Pension income and withdrawals from 401(k) and IRA accounts are partially taxable. (The state excludes retirement income up to $10,000 from taxation, though.) The state has no estate tax.

As you plan for retirement -- and we all need a good retirement plan -- consider South Carolina. But weigh the pros and cons carefully, and perhaps try living there for a few months first.

