Should You Retire in New Mexico?

If you love green chile and Georgia O'Keeffe, and you're thinking of relocating for retirement, consider the lovely state of New Mexico. It offers a lot of natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation, such as hiking, fishing, and skiing. It also offers plenty of culture, with museums, festivals, art galleries, and even a famous annual hot air balloon fiesta in Albuquerque.

The climate is another plus. While it can get very cold or hot depending where you are, parts of New Mexico have a moderate climate that will suit many people more than the heat of Florida or Arizona.

When it comes to taxes, New Mexico is not among the 41 states that do not tax Social Security benefits. But thanks to a recent law, it only taxes those with relatively high incomes -- such as singles who earn more than $100,000. Meanwhile, withdrawals from 401(k) and IRA accounts and pension income are also taxable, though only partially. There's no estate tax in New Mexico, either -- although federal estate taxes still apply.

The quality, availability, and cost of healthcare should be a major concern for retirees and should be factored into your overall retirement plan. New Mexico scores fairly well on this count: MedicareGuide.com has rated it the 18th-best state in the nation for elderly healthcare.

New Mexico's cost of living is only about 94% of the national average, per the World Population Review, which is a plus -- especially if you move there from a high-cost region. The typical home price in New Mexico was recently only $306,434 -- about 84% of the national average. Car insurance is also on the low side, recently averaging $2,438 annually, about $579 below average.

If you're liking the idea of New Mexico, know that it does have some vulnerability to natural disasters, such as wildfires, flooding, and even earthquakes, and water isn't as abundant as it is in many other places. It's smart to spend at least a few months living in any place you're thinking of moving to -- to ensure it's a good fit.

