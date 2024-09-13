Should You Retire in Michigan?

Michigan is home to the beautiful Great Lakes, the largest U.S. automaker (Ford Motor Company), national parks, and flourishing small towns. Its natural beauty and local culture give it a unique feel. It might not have 80-degree weather in the winter like parts of California and Florida, but Michigan has a lot to offer retirees.

First, Michigan offers a lower cost of living than many other states. According to RentCafe, Michigan's housing is 13% lower than the national average. Utilities (2%) and goods & services (3%) are also lower, and healthcare costs are right on par with the national average.

Now, let's get to the taxes. Michigan is one of 41 states that does not tax Social Security benefits. You could still face federal taxes on your benefits, but retirees are good to go on the state level.

Michigan also began a four-year plan to phase out its tax on retirement income from accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs (minus Roth IRAs, which you don't pay taxes on anywhere). It's not quite as straightforward as you might like, however.

Retirees from professions like police, firefighters, and corrections can fully deduct retirement benefits received from their Michigan service from their taxable income. Other retirees can choose to use Michigan's new "phase-in method" or "tier structure" (based on your birth year) to determine how much they can deduct.

Overall, Michigan is a good place for retirees who can stand the cold and snowy winters. It has affordable housing, favorable Social Security and retirement income tax policies, and natural landscapes that make exploring the state a must.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.