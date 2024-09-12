Should You Retire in Maryland?

When I think of Maryland, I think of some of the best crabs in the world, Chesapeake Bay, and Baltimore Ravens football. I'm sure I'm not alone in that. What you may not think about when you hear Maryland is that it's a popular retirement destination.

Conveniently located within relatively short distances of some of the country's major cities, Maryland has the location and natural beauty that attracts many people. It doesn't have a tropical or warm year-round climate like Florida or Southern California, but it has all four seasons, letting retirees experience the full weather spectrum.

Maryland's cost of living is higher than most states'. According to RentCafe, its housing and utilities are 44% and 10% higher, respectively, than the national average. Healthcare, however, is 4% lower, which is beneficial because that's usually one of retirees' largest expenses.

Tax-wise, let's start with the good news: Maryland is one of the 41 states that doesn't tax Social Security benefits, and pension income up to $39,500 is excluded from taxes in 2024. To be eligible for the pension exclusion, you need to be 65 or older, disabled, or have a disabled spouse. The exclusion amount can also change yearly, so it's important to stay current on it.

The bad-but-could-be-worse news is that Maryland does tax money received from 401(k)s and traditional IRAs. It taxes this money as regular income.

Overall, Maryland is a good place for retirees looking for travel convenience, natural beauty, and favorable Social Security and pensions tax treatment. The latter, especially, can keep thousands in retirees' pockets.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.