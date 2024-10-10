Should You Retain Regency Center's Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Regency Centers Corp. REG boasts a portfolio of premium shopping centers situated in affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas, where consumers possess high purchasing power. This positions the retail real estate investment trust (REIT) favorably to capitalize on growth opportunities. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and developments, backed by a healthy balance sheet, augur well. However, growing e-commerce adoption and efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business raise concerns. The geographic concentration of its properties exposes it to other risks.

What’s Supporting REG Stock?

Regency has been focusing on building a premium portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Such centers are usually necessity-driven and attract dependable traffic. Also, its portfolio has a good tenant mix, which helps generate steady rental revenues.

Regency has a high-quality open-air shopping center portfolio with more than 80% grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers. Further, the company’s focus on necessity, service, convenience and value retailers serving the essential needs of the communities provides it with a strategic advantage.

To enhance its portfolio, REG has been undertaking acquisitions and developmental activities. In May 2024, it acquired the Compo Shopping Centers in the heart of Westport, CT. The acquisition of this 76,000-square-foot retail destination is part of the company’s efforts to expand in the Northeast. In the second quarter of 2024, Regency started new redevelopment projects worth $40 million. As of June 30, 2024, Regency’s in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $578 million at the company’s share. Given its prudent financial management, it is well-poised to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Regency enjoys financial flexibility and focuses on further strengthening its balance sheet position. This retail REIT had $1.5 billion of liquidity as of June 30, 2024. The company has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, aiming to have less than nearly 15% of total debt maturing in any given year. Moreover, as of June 30, 2024, 88.1% of its wholly owned real estate assets were unencumbered. With a high percentage of such assets, the company can enjoy accessibility to the secured and unsecured debt markets and maintain availability on the line.

What’s Affecting REG Stock?

The retail real estate market, including participants like Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT and Realty Income O, has been witnessing a challenge because of the shift in retail shopping from brick-and-mortar stores to Internet sales. Particularly, the efforts of online retailers in recent years to go deeper into the grocery business have emerged as a concern for Regency, which focuses on building a premium portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Most properties of the company are concentrated in select markets of California and Florida. The geographic concentration of Regency’s properties exposes it to risks related to the supply of or demand for retail space, market saturation, the migration trend of businesses and residents as well as climatic threats.

