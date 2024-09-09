Should You Invest in Stitch Fix Stock After a 45% Rise in Six Months?

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX has seen a substantial 45.4% surge in its stock price in the past six months, significantly outpacing the Zacks Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry's 6.5% decline. This impressive growth is driven by the company’s strategic initiatives, such as AI-powered inventory management, pricing optimization, margin expansion, enhanced client engagement and improved cost efficiency.



These efforts have enabled Stitch Fix to outperform both the broader Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index, which saw growth of 2.6% and 5.9%, respectively, in the same period. This impressive uptick has left many investors wondering if they missed out on a lucrative opportunity or if there is still potential for growth. Closing at $3.46 as of Sept. 6, the SFIX stock is inching toward its 52-week high of $5.05 attained on July 16, 2024.



Technical indicators are supportive of Stitch Fix’s strong performance. The stock is trading above both its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in SFIX’s financial health and prospects.



From a valuation perspective, the stock presents an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.33, below the five-year median of 0.54 and the industry’s average of 1.04, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. The stock currently has a Value Score of A, further validating its appeal.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stitch Fix’s Strategic Moves to Drive Growth

Stitch Fix continues to fuel its growth by leveraging AI and data analytics, which have become central to the company’s operations. A key driver of this success is the implementation of an AI-driven inventory buying tool, now responsible for nearly half of all inventory decisions, significantly boosting efficiency compared to traditional methods. This strategic application of AI highlights Stitch Fix's commitment to innovating business processes and maintaining a competitive edge.



The introduction of Quick Fixes, a feature that allows clients to schedule an additional fix immediately after checkout, has led to a 25% increase in average order value within three weeks, showcasing the company’s agility in meeting client needs. Additionally, a comprehensive review of pricing architecture has resulted in adjustments expected to generate more than $20 million in annualized contribution profit, aligning prices with the value offered and enhancing profitability.



Stitch Fix has also made significant strides in margin expansion and operational efficiency. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company reported a 280-basis-point year-over-year increase in gross margin, reaching 45.5%. This improvement was driven by strong product margins and better transportation leverage, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on optimizing pricing and inventory management.



Enhancing the client experience remains a top priority for Stitch Fix. The company has introduced more dynamic and personalized interactions, such as increasing the number of items in each fix, refining discount strategies and improving the onboarding process. These initiatives have already delivered promising results, with higher average order values and improved retention metrics, indicating strong client satisfaction and loyalty.



The launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle has created a unique shopping experience, allowing customers to discover and purchase curated items based on their style preferences, fit and size, without the need for a Fix first. This initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its client base and achieve long-term profitability.



On the marketing front, Stitch Fix is refining its strategy to prioritize liquidity preservation and profitability by focusing on high-lifetime-value clients. The company is also restructuring its operations, including consolidating U.S. warehouse locations from five to three and successfully divesting its U.K. operations, further aligning SFIX’s business for sustained growth.

Declining Active Client Base: A Major Hurdle of SFIX

The reduction in the active client base in the past eight quarters has been a major concern and is the primary factor behind the company's revenue decline. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the number of active clients involved in ongoing operations fell to 2,633,000, representing a 20% year-over-year decrease.



Consequently, the company's revenues dropped 15.8% in the fiscal third quarter. This persistent decline in sales indicates ongoing challenges in client retention and acquisition, possibly indicating deeper issues related to product appeal or increased market competition.

Conclusion

Investors may consider SFIX stock due to its strong recovery momentum, bolstered by innovative AI-driven inventory management and pricing strategies, which have significantly improved efficiency, margins and client engagement.



Despite a decline in the active client base, the stock's value appeal is evident in its low price-to-sales ratio and outperforming industry benchmarks, combined with technical indicators showing robust price stability. This makes SFIX an attractive option for those seeking exposure to a company leveraging advanced analytics for growth. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and profitability further enhances its investment potential. Stitch Fix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO.



Boot Barn operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.9% and 10.7%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 figures. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.1%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. The consensus estimates for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicate growth of 61% and 12.6%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets and sells fashion-forward name-brand and private-label footwear. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.9% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.5%.

