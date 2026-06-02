Should You Double Down on Bitcoin After the Dip?

Key Points

Bitcoin is one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies.

It is in the middle of a deep drawdown.

Investors appear to have shifted from crypto to prediction markets.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

There was an interesting piece of information hidden in Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) first-quarter 2026 earnings update. Year over year, the broker's transaction-based crypto trading revenues fell 47%, while revenues from prediction markets rose 320%. This is important to digest if you are looking at the dip in the value of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What backs Bitcoin?

Over the past year, Bitcoin has lost roughly a third of its value. It is down by over 40% from its all-time high in 2025. This is the fifth time Bitcoin has seen a drawdown of this magnitude. That's notable because it shows how mercurial investors can push the price of this cryptocurrency higher and lower in shockingly dramatic fashion.

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The big-picture takeaway is that the only thing supporting the price of Bitcoin is the willingness of people to buy it. There is no fundamental value, as with a company with physical business operations; Bitcoin is entirely driven by investor emotions. Which is why the update hidden within Robinhood's first-quarter earnings is so important.

Robinhood's customer base is likely to be similar to what it was a year ago. So the drop in revenue from cryptocurrencies and rise in revenue from prediction markets hints that its customers are shifting to the new "hot" investment theme. That highlights the variable nature of investors, and it could be bad news for Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto space.

This dip could be the sign to move on

To be fair, Bitcoin has experienced dramatic price declines before, only to recover and hit new highs. If you are a risk taker, that could be enough to get you to double down on your Bitcoin holdings. However, this drop, coupled with the rise in prediction markets, could be an important risk signal, prompting you to focus more on investments with fundamental value (such as stocks) than on those that trade solely on investor sentiment (such as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin).

There may be a place for Bitcoin in the world, since having a currency outside of government systems does have value. But that doesn't mean that Bitcoin needs a place in your portfolio. And if you decide you do want to own it, or even buy more, make sure you go in understanding just how volatile Bitcoin can be, noting that, so far, it has lost more than 60% of its value three times. At this point, it's only around two-thirds of the way there.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.