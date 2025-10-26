Should You Buy Solana While It's Under $200?

Key Points

Solana's proof-of-history system allows it to process transactions more quickly and for lower fees than most other blockchains.

While it's a popular network for DeFi services, it still lags rival Ethereum in this area.

Spot ETF approval could be the next big tailwind for Solana.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Most of the crypto market has been in the red lately, and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is no exception. In September, it was approaching $250, its best run since hitting an all-time high of $294 at the start of the year. It's now worth about $180 (as of Oct. 22).

Dips can be a good opportunity to buy a quality investment at a discount. With cryptocurrency, it's a little trickier, considering the risk involved. If you're wondering whether to buy Solana while it's under $200, here's how it currently looks as a crypto investment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The fundamentals haven't changed

While Solana's price has changed, its fundamental value hasn't. What makes Solana special is its speed and ultra-low costs. It uses a combination of a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and its own unique proof-of-history system to validate transactions, delivering efficiency few blockchains can match.

Solana regularly processes about 1,000 transactions per second (tps), according to data from Chainspect, and it has a theoretical maximum of 65,000 tps. It's the second-fastest blockchain in terms of tps, behind only Internet Computer and far ahead of competitors like Ethereum, which processes about 20 tps. Transaction fees on Solana are typically well under $0.01.

Crypto's recent flash crash provided a stress test for Solana, as users scrambled to sell positions. While some other blockchains crashed, Solana showed that it can maintain high performance during periods of high activity. It continued to process thousands of transactions per second without a spike in fees.

Solana is still well behind Ethereum for DeFi

As a smart contract blockchain, Solana provides a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) services, just like Ethereum. It was even one of several blockchains referred to as an "Ethereum killer." But in more than five years since launching, Solana hasn't come close to catching its biggest rival in this area.

There's $11 billion of total value locked (TVL) in DeFi applications on Solana, according to DeFiLlama. That number is moving in the right direction -- it was about $6 billion a year ago -- but Ethereum has $83 billion of TVL, 63% of the entire DeFi market.

The same is true if you look at the growing stablecoin market. Once again, Ethereum is the clear leader, with $165 million in stablecoin value. Solana has $15 billion.

This doesn't mean Ethereum is the better investment. Solana, as mentioned, is a much more efficient blockchain with faster transactions and lower fees. However, Ethereum has a tremendous first mover advantage. Solana's growth will likely depend on its ability to take a larger chunk of the DeFi market.

ETF approval should attract institutional investors

Several fund managers have filed applications for the first spot Solana ETFs, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has already given a provisional approval to one from 21Shares. There's still a final review needed, which can only happen once the government shutdown ends and the SEC reopens. Still, it's looking like Solana ETFs could receive approval before the end of the year.

ETFs provide an alternative way to invest in cryptocurrency, and crucially, an option that's available to institutional investors that can't buy coins directly. Bitcoin and Ethereum, the first two cryptocurrencies that received spot ETF approval, have both seen sizable investments in their ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs have received inflows of $62 billion, and Ethereum ETFs have received $14 billion.

A risky buy with substantial growth potential

There are several things to like about Solana as a cryptocurrency investment. Its method of validating transactions gives it a significant performance edge over most other blockchains. That helps attract more users and developers. In fact, Solana was the top blockchain ecosystem for new developers in 2024.

If Solana ETFs get SEC approval, it will mean more money flowing into this cryptocurrency. Even though Ethereum has much more DeFi TVL, Solana has been making progress in this area.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum seem likely to continue leading the crypto market, I think Solana has plenty of space to grow. The current price is a solid buying opportunity, keeping in mind that this is a volatile asset and could continue to fall in the near future. Cryptocurrency, Solana included, is also high-risk. I wouldn't overcommit, but this could be a good time to pick up a few SOL tokens.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.