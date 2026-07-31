Should You Buy Shopify Stock Before Aug. 5?

Key Points

Shopify stock rose 22% following its Q2 2025 earnings report.

The stock now trades at a higher valuation, and it sold off after the three previous earnings releases.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify ›

Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) will announce its earnings for the second quarter of 2026 on Aug. 5 before the opening bell. The company beat revenue estimates in all four previous quarters and exceeded earnings expectations in three of them.

Despite that generally strong track record, investors should probably not add shares in the e-commerce company before Aug. 5. Here's why.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Shopify has become a leading platform and ecosystem for e-commerce operations. While that has boosted the stock over time, it has barely made any net gains over the last year.

Unfortunately, post-earnings reactions have typically hurt Shopify stock. Indeed, it made a 22% one-day gain following the Q2 2025 results in August of last year. However, it dropped after each of the last three earnings announcements, especially after the Q4 2025 release in February, when it missed earnings estimates and fell 7% in a single day.

Moreover, investors should not assume history will repeat last August's post-earnings bump. Shopify recently sold at a P/E ratio of 128, rising from 68 one year ago. That higher valuation could mean that it needs a blowout report to repeat the post-earnings increase from last August, a feat Shopify could struggle to meet in a market where indexes have fallen in recent weeks.

This near-term outlook does not end the bull case for Shopify. It grew revenue by 34% in Q1, and if history is a guide, revenue growth could easily exceed the high-20s number Shopify estimated for Q2. Consequently, Shopify should remain an excellent holding, with one Wall Street analyst estimating the stock could soar 150%.

However, such optimistic estimates do not always come to fruition, and the high valuation makes it less likely that Shopify will achieve this feat over the next year. Also, with the increasingly negative market sentiment, investors are likely best off waiting to buy shares.

Should you buy stock in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Will Healy has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.