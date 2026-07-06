Should You Buy the Roundhill Memory ETF Before July 10?

Key Points

SK Hynix is one of the only companies producing DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

Until now, the company's stock has been available only on international exchanges, making it hard for U.S. investors to purchase.

The Roundhill Memory ETF owns a large position in SK Hynix stock.

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On Friday, July 10, SK Hynix is set to list its American depositary receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq exchange. With the offering right around the corner, investors in the artificial intelligence (AI) memory space may be evaluating the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides access to leading AI memory and storage stocks, with SK Hynix serving as a core holding. The question of buying DRAM ETF shares before the Nasdaq listing merits an examination of the offering's scale, SK Hynix's industry significance, and broader investment strategies.

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What are the details of the SK Hynix IPO?

According to regulatory filings, SK Hynix plans to issue 17.8 million new ADRs and raise $28 billion with its initial public offering (IPO). Final pricing is expected on July 9. Management says the capital raised from the offering will be used to purchase new semiconductor equipment and new production sites to meet rising AI memory demand.

Why is the SK Hynix listing important?

SK Hynix is one of the three primary companies dominating DRAM production, joined by Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology. Currently, SK Hynix accounts for roughly 23% of the Roundhill Memory ETF's portfolio.

The Roundhill Memory DRAM ETF specializes in the AI memory theme, positioning investors for secular growth in high-performance memory (HMB) and storage amid accelerating AI infrastructure. Listing on the Nasdaq will make SK Hynix stock more accessible to U.S. investors, potentially amplifying attention across the broader AI memory sector.

Should you buy the Roundhill Memory ETF before the SK Hynix IPO?

As the SK Hynix listing inches closer, I would not be surprised to see the Roundhill ETF witness some abnormal volatility or a meaningful pop. However, chasing event-driven momentum frequently proves unwise. History shows that spending more time in the market outperforms trying to time your buys perfectly.

Against this backdrop, regularly investing fixed amounts into the Roundhill Memory ETF over the coming years is a more prudent strategy than buying the ETF specifically around the time of a high-profile offering. This approach is known as dollar-cost averaging.

Should you buy stock in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF right now?

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.