Should You Buy More Shares of Your Loser Stocks?

This week, Tracey went solo to discuss a question she’s been getting asked a lot even with stocks hitting new all-time highs: should you buy more shares of a long-time losing stock?

It Won’t Go Under, Will It?

This is a common conundrum for many buy-and-hold investors. You might have bought a stock 10 years ago and it was performing well until the last few years where it has taken a dive. It’s not down 10% or 20%, but it has plunged 50% or more.

It might even be making multi-decade lows.

Should you buy more if you’re a long-term investor?

This is one of the most difficult questions in investing because it’s filled with emotions. Long-term investors tend to stay in losing stocks to try and “make it back” to their breakeven level.

Also, there are risks involved in stock investing even if it’s in a company that has been around for 50 or 100 years. Tracey often hears: “It won’t go under, will it?”

Hint: There is no longer Sears Roebuck or Kmart.

Tracey looked at 5 well-known stocks that have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last 5 years for this podcast.

What should you do?

5 Stocks Trading Near Lows: Should You Buy More?

1. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA )

Walgreens Boots Alliance has been struggling for several years and is closing locations. It previously cut its dividend to $1.00 per share, which is now yielding 11.5%. But Walgreens is only expected to see earnings of $1.53 this fiscal year.

Shares of Walgreens continue to slide this year, down 65.6% year-to-date. But over the last 5 years, they have plunged 85%. Walgreens trades with a forward P/E of 5.7.

Should long-term investors buy more shares of Walgreens?

2. APA Corp. ( APA )

APA Corp. is an American oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The oil stocks are considered cyclicals, which means they rise when the price of oil rises, and fall when the price declines. It has “cycles.”

Shares of APA are down 37.4% year-to-date as the price of oil has declined. Over the last 5-years, it is also in the red, down 1.8%. APA trades with a forward P/E of 5.7 but earnings are expected to fall 11.9% this year and another 15.4% next year.

Should long-term investors buy more shares of APA?

3. The Walt Disney Company ( DIS )

Disney has struggled with growing its massive streaming service, has seen a decline in box office from its Marvel movies and has experienced declining attendance at its amusement parks. But earnings appear to be turning around, with 8.2% earnings growth expected this fiscal year and another 13% next year.

Shares of Disney have rebounded in 2024, gaining 30.2% year-to-date. But over the last 5 years, Disney shares are still down 22.5%. Disney isn’t cheap. It has a forward P/E of 21.

Should long-term investors buy more shares of Disney?

4. Pfizer Inc. ( PFE )

Pfizer is a large American pharmaceutical company. While earnings are expected to rise 58% to $2.91 in 2024, analysts are looking for flat growth in 2025, with the Zacks Consensus again $2.91. Pfizer pays a dividend of $1.68, which is yielding 6.5%.

Shares of Pfizer are down 10.4% year-to-date. Over the last 5 years, Pfizer has fallen 29%. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.9.

Should long-term investors buy more shares of Pfizer?

5. Intel Corp. ( INTC )

Intel is in the semiconductor industry. It was one of the “tech titans” from the 1990s that ushered in the Internet age. But in 2024, earnings of Intel are expected to be in the negative, with the Zacks Consensus calling for a loss of $0.09 per share. Intel made $1.05 per share in 2023.

Shares of Intel are down 53% year-to-date. Over the last 5 years, Intel has fallen 60%. Because of the negative earnings, it doesn’t have a price-to-earnings ratio. Intel pays a dividend of $0.50 a share, yielding 2.1%.

Should long-term investors buy more shares of Intel?

What Else Do Long-Term Investors Need to Know About Buying More of Their Losing Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey has owned shares of APA in her personal portfolio since 2001.]

