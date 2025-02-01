Should You Buy Microsoft Stock on the Dip?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported quarterly financial results that caused the stock price to be lower.

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*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 29, 2025. The video was published on Jan. 31, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

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Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.